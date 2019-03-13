Marley is a Bichon Frise/Poodle mix with Carolina Poodle Rescue.
This weekend, Marley was a demonstration dog for a grooming competition in Atlanta. He now looks just like a purebred.
His birthday is September 23 of 2012. He came to us from his owner who due to some personal challenges could no longer care for him.
CPR says that Marley is very depressed and is longing for the life he once had. He likes a quiet life and does not need other dogs in his home. He would prefer someone with a great lot of structure and routine.
If you want to adopt him, you can head to carolinapoodlerescue,org
