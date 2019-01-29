For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Maya Lucy! She is a hound/husky mix with Carolina Poodle Rescue. She is a great example of the non-poodles that they save and care for!
She's a little over a year old and is spayed already. She is a bit on the scrawny side at 42 pounds, so she'll need to put on a few more pounds as she settles in with the right family.
If you are interested in this beautiful girl, you can contact Carolina Poodle Rescue at info@carolinapoodlerescue.org
