For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Milo! He is a sweet Feist mix with Pickens Humane Society. He is still a young boy at 5 months old, and is very outgoing and playful.
He walks well on a leash already and loves to be around other dogs, kids and adults! He's a great size for someone with a smaller home as well.
His adoption fee is 85 dollars and you can head out to Liberty to Pickens Humane Society to meet him! They are located at 500 Five Forks Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.