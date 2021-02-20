GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Patricia Russell says her sister, 63-year-old Wanda Galloway, left home early Thursday morning and checked in shortly after noon.
“She called me around 12:30pm from Tire Kingdom, and that was the last time I heard from her," Russell said.
From piecing together eyewitness accounts and talking with investigators, she says Wanda was then spotted at the QT on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville before she vanished.
“She had made change, then she stood at the door, and she waited for a good long time the lady said, and then she left on foot," Russell recounted, saying she had gone herself to ask gas station attendants what they remembered.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to the community Friday evening, asking for their help in finding Wanda. Patricia says her sister suffers from a chemical in balance and mental illness.
“She has bipolar and schizophrenia," Russell explained. “She is supposed to be taking her medication and she has not been doing that."
“She is a very caring and loving person,” Russell added, “and there is not a person she wouldn’t talk to on the street. I mean, she would go up to anybody. So I know someone out there has seen her," Russell said.
She told FOX Carolina Wanda usually checks in, but that none of her other siblings or family members have hurt anything, which is very unlike their sister.
“I just don’t want anything to happen to her,” Russell said tearfully.
She says anyone with any information should call the sheriff's office. With it getting colder outside and the days still short, she is worried.
“She could be in real danger out there,” Russell said. “Something could have happened to her, I don’t know. Please come forward if you see her.”
The sheriffs office says anyone who sees Wanda should call 911 immediately.
There is still one missing piece of the puzzle: the residence law enforcement says Wanda visited right before she disappeared on Nugget Street in Greenville. According to police, she was seen leaving on foot.
It’s not yet clear who she might have been seeing at the home, or what she may have gone there for. Deputies and the family are counting on people in the community to keep a watchful eye out.
