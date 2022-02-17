GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s another twist in the shocking story of dangerous living conditions at an elderly care home in Spartanburg County.
Wednesday afternoon, residents of the Oakridge Community Care Home in Inman were evacuated from the property, after DHEC says they did an inspection which revealed they were not being properly cared for.
The owner of Oakridge, 58-year-old Darryl Mast, was charged Monday by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office with neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults.
Prosecutors say he stole money from elderly residents he was charged with caring for, also forcing them to work and leaving them often unsupervised.
Fox Carolina sat down Wednesday with one of the agencies who helped move elderly patients out of the home, the Appalachian Council of Governments in Greenville.
“There was a bedbug infestation at the facility, along with several cases of head lice," explained Jessica Winters with the agency.
Winters says it’s a nightmare no one's loved ones should ever have to endure.
She is what is known as ombudsman, or a person who is appointed to independently investigate elderly care facilities when things like this happen.
She says the Oakridge facility had been on the radar of the Council of Governments for a while.
“Just the general condition of the facility was poor, untidy, unclean, she said. "Not safe living conditions for these vulnerable adults.”
"Not safe" may be an understatement.
Fox Carolina obtained reports from DHEC, which show the Oakridge facility received 38 complaints dating all the way back to 2016. These complaints range from residents not getting their money, or having their money go missing, all the way to failure of the facility to report when elderly patients fell and broke bones--or even when they died.
But it doesn’t end there.
More documents from DHEC show violation after violation:
- Lice and bed bugs infesting the Oakridge building, a problem that repeatedly wasn’t dealt with per DHEC inspection records
- No COVID-19 precautions in place, even at the height of the pandemic, despite at-risk elderly populations in the home
- Failed fire inspections, shotty wiring, and unsanitary conditions in kitchen and cafeteria areas
- Countless other serious health and safety hazards
“We made several reports to the Attorney General's office and to DHEC about the things we had seen," Winters said of the several times her agency went in to inspect Oakridge.
She says that in their role as resident advocates, it’s only the job of the Council of Governments to relay information they find on potential violations to the appropriate agencies. They cannot prosecute like the AG's office, and do not have the power to revoke a license either. Only DHEC has that power.
Winters says she anticipates a lot more information will come to light very soon, but for now, she says their focus is on those elderly patients, who are being relocated to facilities in Gaffney and Greenville County.
“All you have in the world is in your room," she said of the residents she helped relocate Wednesday, “and now they’re being told they have to leave their homes. No matter what condition it’s in, it’s still their home.”
“It’s a heartbreaking process," she went on. "I know some residents, at least two, who have been there for more than 40 years."
Winters says the Appalachian Council of Governments is collecting donations to get these residents new belongings. To donate, you can visit their offices in Greenville, or get in touch with them via their website.
The question still remains: why was Oakridge continually allowed by DHEC to keep operating with all the violations and complaints that had been observed?
And when, if ever, did DHEC notify the AG's office about what they saw happening at Oakridge for the better part of half a decade?
Fox Carolina is working with DHEC to get answers as soon as possible. This is a developing story.
