GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - At Tuesday night's Greenville County School Board meeting, concerned community members spoke out about a topic they say the district needs to do more about: mental health.
It wasn’t an item on the board's agenda; parents took it upon themselves to demand change. The board was packed with advocates, even some young students, who talked about changing the way mental health is talked about and addressed in the school system, which they say can save lives.
Amanda Meyer, one mother who spoke up, says her son Logan would have been a senior at Riverside high school this year.
“He was funny, creative, witty, and brilliant," Meyer said her late son. “He was an A/B honor roll student since the second grade…he did not drink alcohol or do drugs and was not from a broken home."
The CDC says four at a five children who experience mental health situations like depression often show signs.
“Unfortunately, Logan fell into the 20% that didn’t," his mother told FOX Carolina.
Meyer says that Logan‘s passing from suicide in May 2019 is something she carries with her every day. That’s why she has taken on the role she has in the last couple of years, and why she showed up with other advocates to ask the district for more help.
“We talk about anti-bullying, we talk about saying no to drugs and alcohol, and those are very important topics," Meyer said, “but why aren’t we talking about suicide awareness?"
The National Institute for Mental Health says that for children and young adults ages 10-24, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death. South Carolina's Department of Mental Health says the Palmetto State's child depression numbers are 3 times the national average. This is where parents like Meyer say the schools can step in.
“The district needs to mandate some sort of curriculum in the schools so that the students can be equipped with more than just a lifeline/hotline phone number," she explained.
Tim Waller with the district says they do believe more can be done. The county says they have started to increase their capacity to deal with the issue of mental health in the past several years.
"I foresee that, especially after what heard tonight, this will become a big topic of discussion going forward," Waller said. "These parents are passionate about this issue, and it's great anytime you get so many speaking about these things at a board meeting."
GCS currently has about 100 mental health therapists in their schools, who Waller says work with about 5000 different students on a variety of situations. Meyer says that’s only a start.
“The reason why just having those therapists and counselors in the schools isn’t enough is because most people hide it," she said of mental health situations like anxiety, depression, etc., speaking from personal experience. “They are embarrassed to come forward, they are embarrassed to say something. We need to communicate to these kids that it is not something to be embarrassed about.“
She says a curriculum – or something to start the conversation about warning signs and how to react – could prevent deaths like her son's and bring hope and light.
“Letting them know that you care,” Meyer said. “Letting them know they are not alone, validating their feelings, and really just letting them know that help us out there.”
“We have to decide: do we go further?” asked Waller. “Do we do more than we are doing now? And I think that the answer will probably be yes."
Both Meyer and Waller say the COVID-19 pandemic may have brought some of these issues further into the spotlight and exacerbated things. But they also say that mental health has been a topic that has needed greater awareness since before the start of the pandemic. That is why Waller says that, especially in light of what they heard Tuesday night, the district will start having conversations about how to address the topic moving forward at the highest levels very soon.
