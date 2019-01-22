For Four Legged Friends this week I chose a sweet rat terrier/chihuahua mix named Petie! He is with Critter Connection and Renee Hammett has brought him to Fox Carolina to find a new home.
His owner passed away a few weeks ago, so he no longer has a place to live. He was brought in by Critter Connection and will be fostered until he finds the right family.
He is 5 years old and loves to be held. He's up to date on all vaccines and will be ready for adoption once the right fit is made.
Contact them by going to critterconnection.org
