For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Piper! She's an adorable Pekingese, chihuahua mix with Critter Connection out of Spartanburg.
She is around 9 months old, so still very young and energetic! Piper is fully vetted with vaccines and has been spayed.
Crate training and house training have been going well with her, so she is bound to take to that well in her forever home.
If you are interested in Piper, just contact Critter Connection by emailing critterconnectionspartanburg@gmail.com
