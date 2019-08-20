Meet Poppy and James! They are two adorable kitties with Critter Connection. Betsy Tolley has brought them into Fox Carolina to find a great home.
Poppy came to the rescue group after breaking her jaw! She has been nursed back to health and is looking for a kind family to take her in. She truly deserves some pampering!
James is an energetic kitten who was found in a parking lot. He loves to be with Poppy, so they could be adopted together, or separately they will be fine too!
If you are interested in learning more about these two, just email Critter Connection at critterconnectionspartanburg@gmail.com.
