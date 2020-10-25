GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church holding Fall Festival Sunday.
They are expected to address their congregation about the finalizing of the legal battle with Redemption.
It will begin at 6 pm and worship service will be at 7 pm. It is a free event, but for safety, they are asking that you register to help them prepare.
They will be giving away door prizes to a few of the guests who have registered.
If you are experiencing any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, Relentless encourages you to stay home and join them online.
The symptoms, listed on their website, are listed below:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
They are accepting Donations for their ministry at their Reach Building on Sunday 10:00 am – 12:00 pm or Monday-Wednesday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.
The food vendors, who will be present, are listed below:
- Alisha’s Taste of Heaven
- Gullah Q
- Jenuirah’s Vegan Bakery
- Taco Bla Bla Bla
- Top Dawg
- Variety Food
- Wholy Smoke
