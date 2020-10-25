GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church holding Fall Festival Sunday.

They are expected to address their congregation about the finalizing of the legal battle with Redemption.

It will begin at 6 pm and worship service will be at 7 pm. It is a free event, but for safety, they are asking that you register to help them prepare.

They will be giving away door prizes to a few of the guests who have registered.

Here is the link for registration.

If you are experiencing any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, Relentless encourages you to stay home and join them online.

The symptoms, listed on their website, are listed below:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

They are accepting Donations for their ministry at their Reach Building on Sunday 10:00 am – 12:00 pm or Monday-Wednesday 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

The food vendors, who will be present, are listed below: