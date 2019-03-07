Remi is a sweet 6 month old kitty with Critter Connection out of Spartanburg.
She came in as a stray and has an eye injury and a limp, but has been checked out by a vet and is in great condition. She is not in pain, and loves to be social!
She would do best as an indoor kitty due to her physical challenges. Head to critterconnection.org for more info on how to adopt her!
