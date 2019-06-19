For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Sir Snow! He is a young white kitten at Greenville County Animal Care.
He is one of many kittens who need to be adopted or fostered! It's kitten season so there are numerous young kittens and cats at the shelter.
Kittens are most susceptible to disease while at the shelter, so getting them out is very important!
If you are interested Sir Snow or any other cat/kitten, head to 328 Furman Hall Rd. and inquire about fostering or adopting!
