SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many in Spartanburg are picking up the pieces of life after an EF-1 tornado left a ten mile stretch of damage.
One of the areas hit hardest was the Crown Pointe Apartments near Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School, and immediate area.
Now, the Spartanburg County School District Six is stepping up to help their family. They are hosting a gift card drive.
"Basically, gas cards, Walmart cards, Target cards and grocery cards. We have accessed those needs at the time and those biggest needs in the community are shelter, grocery, and clothing needs," said Catherine Pogue, JSBES Principal.
Pogue says the school has around 430 students.
"I'm currently working with 15, 16 families right now but those numbers keep on coming in day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute."
Surviving a tornado touchdown can be traumatizing but students and staff seem to be optimistic of the future.
For some students, they’re even opening their wallets to help.
"I did have one kindergarten student bring me $2 today because he wanted to help."
If you’d like to donate, just drop off a gift card at the district six administrative office at 1390 Cavalier Way, Roebuck, S.C. 29376 or JSBES at 495 Powell Mill Rd, Spartanburg, S.C. 29301
Donations will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020.
