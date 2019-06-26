For Fox’s Four Legged friends this week I chose Tank! He is a Chihuahua/dachshund mix at Pickens Humane society. Tank was dumped at someone’s home because he was no longer wanted, so we wan’t to make sure he feels some major love in his new home.
He is a young puppy, and has yet to be housebroken. Be sure to be ready for the work that a puppy entails!
He won’t grow to be very big, so he would do great in a smaller home or an apartment, but would thrive just about anywhere!
He’s a sweet boy who needs a nice, cool home for the summer. If you are interested in adopting him, just head to Picken County Humane Society in Liberty to meet him and all the other wonderful adoptable animals!
