TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - An iconic Upstate restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the year.
Travelers Rest natives Joyce and Nancy McCarrell bought the Williams Hardware store on Main Street over 10 years ago and turned it into the beloved Cafe @ Williams Hardware.
In their decade of business, they have served up Southern cuisine to everyone from Greenville County locals to the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward.
In a Facebook post, the McCarrell sisters confirmed they are retiring and will be closing the restaurant at the end of 2018.
They said they are both looking forward to the next chapter in their lives and will still be around town.
"We're ready for someone else to come in here and make this an even more wonderful place to call home," Nancy McCarrell said.
Anyone with gift cards for The Cafe @ Williams Hardware needs to use them before the end of the year, at either the shop or the restaurant.
