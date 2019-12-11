For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose a couple of 2 week old kittens that need fostering from Greenville County Animal Care! Their names are Tinsel and Holly and they are sisters! They have two other siblings who need foster homes to be bottle fed and grow strong as well!
These two will be adoptable at 8 weeks old, and you can foster to adopt these sweeties!
A reminder that if you see stray kittens, don't take them immediately to a shelter. Make sure they don't have a mama nearby taking care of them!
If you want to foster or adopt a pet, head to 328 Furman Hall Rd. to meet them in Greenville
