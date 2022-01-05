GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Brittany and Mason Walker say that they’re not here to pressure anyone to, or discourage them from, getting their kids the vaccine or a booster shot.
They say they wanted to share their story because they have loved ones who fall on both sides of the debate, and say the conversations you have with your family about COVID-19 vaccines are important.
“When I scroll through Facebook, it’s just really sad to see that we are tearing each other apart over what should be a choice we thought for,” Brittany told FOX Carolina.
We spoke to the couple on Monday. They say the decision to vaccinate two of their kids, 7-year-old Max and 5-year-old Jackson, wasn’t easy.
“It’s not a decision we easily arrived at," Mason said. “We were back-and-forth a couple of times with it. We talked with the kids pediatricians, my son‘s neurologist as well.“
“We had many conversations," added Brittany. “And he would bring up great points, and we’d talk about that. And I’d research what he said, and vice versa."
They say what ultimately swayed them was the fact that Brittany was hospitalized with the disease, and that they had a NICU baby with respiratory issues – now 1-year-old Baxter.
But Brittany also says that many of her close friends and family, including her own siblings in South Carolina, or opposed to the vaccine. And she’s OK with that.
“Spreading the positivity at this point, just to support each other, and saying 'I don’t agree with you,' or 'I agree,' but I support YOU...that is so important right now," Brittany said. "Because it is your choice. And our country is tearing each other apart over this."
When it came to talking about it with their kids, Brittany and Mason say they believe honesty is the best policy.
“We laid everything out and just kind of explained what was going on,“ Mason said. “Let them ask as many questions as they want. And answer them truthfully and honestly."
For their part, the couple say if the booster age limit is lowered, they would probably get it along with their kids.
“We are on their second shot, we are two weeks out, and the only thing we’ve really noticed is a fever no greater than 99," Brittany said about her sons and their reaction to the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
At the end of the day though, what the Walker family wants is for people to come together and lower the temperature on the vaccine conversation – regardless of where you stand.
“If I didn’t have kids, maybe I would have made a different choice," Brittney said. “Who knows.”
Booster shots are already approved for children five and up who are immunocompromised, and medical professionals FOX Carolina spoke to Monday say they believe that all children five and older will soon be eligible for boosters – as more data on the safety and efficacy of these vaccines gets returned.
