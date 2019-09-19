WELLFORD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) – Robbie Turner's family joined together to remember her on her 55th birthday.
This year their only only wish is for answers.
“We are here to celebrate Robbie because it has been almost three years and she has another birthday. We miss her so much and this family is not at peace and we will not be at peace until we find out something about Robbie. Where is Robbie? Who took Robbie? Somebody knows something,” Turner’s cousin, Dyanne Whiteside Lyles said.
Nearly three years have passed since Robbie Turner disappeared from her home along Ridge Road in Wellford in January 2017.
“Every day that goes by, you're wondering if she’s in the lake, or if somebody put her in the woods somewhere and that’s a hard thing to deal with,” Turner’s sister, Nellie Vernon said, “It’s hard when you’re trying to have a life and you don’t know where you sister is. If we just knew where she was it would make a big difference. We just need that closure.”
As days turn to months and months into years, Robbie’s family holds out hope their prayers will be answered.
“Somebody is going to get tired of telling a story, tired of telling that secret or tired of telling that lie,” Vernon said, “They'll come forward after it wares at the conscience everyday.”
Anyone with information about Robbie Turner's disappearance should call Wellford Police, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.