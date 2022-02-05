GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - “It’s just very unexpected," said Josette Parks.
Fox Carolina caught up with the Parks family Friday afternoon at a hotel they are staying at while they find a temporary living situation.
Josette and her husband Travis say this past Tuesday change their lives forever.
“I was shocked, still really don’t know how to feel," Travis told Fox Carolina, recounting the day he drove back to union county to see his home in flames. “I think it probably took them three hours to put out the fire," he went on.
The Parks family home in Jonesville, SC caught on fire while they were stuck in Greenville getting their car repaired. Jossette and Travis say their two small children, Layla and Ian, had all their Christmas gifts destroyed.
They shared a video with Fox Carolina, walking through the home in the aftermath of the fire. The property – a total loss.
Now, The family is asking for donations to help them get back on their feet. They say anything from household items to financial support is appreciated.
“It’s tragic that you have to build back from nothing and start your life from the bottom," Josette said. “But we have faith that God is going to turn everything around for us."
That optimism is inspiring, especially to volunteers at the Red Cross of the Upstate, who are now helping the Parks family.
“Somebody has the worst day of their lives, losing everything, but sometimes what we experience–is they are filled with hope and gratitude," said Lisa Colby, executive director of the Upstate chapter of the American Red Cross. “That’s truly amazing to witness," she added.
Colby says rural areas, like Jonesville in Union County where the Parks family is from, are especially susceptible to fires during the winter. She says heating sources are the main culprit of a lot of the blazes they see. The Red Cross says they are actively looking for more volunteers to help respond to home fires when they arise.
“Our volunteers are there to help and assist in anyway they can," Colby said. “A lot of times that’s emotional support, sometimes that mental health counseling, other times it’s medical or health related."
Colby says their direct action volunteer team is raising awareness about the use of heaters, old wiring, and working smoke alarms during this time when a wave of fires seems to be gripping the Upstate. They are also helping families like the Parks' by connecting them with resources to help rebuild their lives.
“The joy of the Lord is our strength," Josette said. We continue to trust God in everything that’s going on, because sometimes God puts you in a situation to move you, and set you up for something better and greater. So that’s what we’ve been standing on. That’s why we continue to have strength and so much joy."
The family has a Gofundme they've set up. They say any and all donations are a blessing that they will greatly appreciate.
