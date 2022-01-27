GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s been an ongoing obstacle for Greenville County schools, and many other districts across South Carolina and the country: a bus driver shortage.
GCS – having a job fair this week to try and recruit people to fill their nearly 100 open driver positions.
Fox Carolina spoke with the district's Assistant Director of Transportation, and was also able to get firsthand insight from a part-time bus driver in Greenville County as to why this is happening--and why they are optimistic the district could be turning the corner on fixing this issue.
“We are about 96 drivers short right now, so filling those driver seats – that’s one of our biggest challenges," said Assistant Director Dale Allred.
Allred says their driver shortage has steadily increased over the past two years.
“One other thing we have to take into consideration is the economy in the Greenville area," he explained, “and there’s a lot of competition out there for workers."
He says that’s why the district's board voted on a pay increase this past year to help – and to their delight, it has.
Even so, he says the pandemic hasn’t done them any favors either.
“It’s putting a lot of extra work on them," Allred said. “We have a dedicated group of drivers."
He says that due to the shortage, many drivers have to double up on routes, meaning they drive their own routes, come back to whatever school they pick the kids up from, pick up more kids, and do it all over again. And vice versa when doing morning routes to bring kids into school.
“It seems like when we get three drivers, we lose four,” said a part-time bus driver in Greenville County, who chose to speak with Fox Carolina on the condition of anonymity.
Fox Carolina’s anonymous driver source told us that drivers doubling or even tripling up on the routes has a knock on effect that goes beyond just employees.
“They will say: ‘well you’ve got your route to do, and then you’ve got this other high school,’” he explained. “They'll call it in an hour or two hours late. So once you do your route, you drop the kids off at the high school at 8 AM, then you do another high school and you get them there around 9:30 or 10 o’clock."
“It’s just a compounded problem by being short on drivers, then having other drivers that call in sick," he went on.
Allred says daily absences are something that thins their ranks, which is never ideal when they need as many hands on deck as they can get.
“Certainly we have to be aware of daily absences, and [the COVID pandemic and recent omicron surge] is certainly a part of it,” he told Fox Carolina.
Our anonymous bus driver source says that he has noticed a change lately for the better though.
“I think the retention has been made a lot better because of the pay increase," he said.
To that end, Allred says they are trending in the right direction; it’s just a matter of keeping the momentum.
“The job fair yesterday – we definitely had some interest for bus drivers and bus aides,” he said.
The salary of a GCS bus driver can be anywhere from $16.57 to upwards of $20 an hour, depending on experience, which is one of the better rates in the state of South Carolina. Allred says that the district has a job fair each month, and are doing everything they can to continue to close that 96 driver gap.
