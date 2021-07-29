GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tim Waller with Greenville County schools says that no matter what happens with COVID-19 or its delta variant, and despite new CDC guidelines, the district will not bring back any COVID restrictions on their own.
“Our hands are tied" he explained.
This is because of new laws passed by the SC state legislature for every public school district in South Carolina.
Earlier this year, lawmakers put a proviso into the state budget, saying districts can no longer legally mandate facemasks at the local level.
The proviso, concerning mask mandate prohibition, is listed as budget proviso 1.108. It reads:
“No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a face mask at any of its education facilities.”
“No one is saying you can’t wear a mask," said SC state senator Josh Kimbrell from Spartanburg. “We didn’t pass a proviso saying you can’t wear a mask."
Kimbrell says that it’s about people's personal freedom and choice.
“If folks feel that they are vulnerable medically, and they need to take precautions, take them,” he advised.
But Waller worries about what this could mean.
DHEC says COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have risen 93% in the past couple of weeks, as have cases of the more potent and highly transmissible delta variant. So FOX Carolina asked: what happens of cases in school spike? Can students switch to e-learning?
“The answer to that question is yes, but, because of another proviso, we are limited to only five days of in-person learning for the year,” said Waller.
He is referring to SC state budget proviso 1A.69, which states:
“Those e-learning school districts who meet the criteria for an e-learning district as determined by the Department of Education may use up to five e-learning days to allow for the make-up of short-term disruptions to in-person teaching and learning."
This proviso can be coupled with a joint resolution passed by the General assembly and signed into law by Governor Henry McMaster back in late April 2021–known as S704.
Section 1 of the resolution reads:
“For the 2021-2022 school year, every School District in the state must offer five-day, in-person classroom instruction to students.”
Waller says this obviously limits what the district is able to do in terms of a response to COVID-19, should cases continue to rise and things with the Delta variant continue to escalate.
He also says some parents have already asked if full-time virtual learning is still an option in light of all of this.
“The answer to that question is yes, provided there is space," Waller explained. “And I would go on to tell parents there isn’t going to be much space for much longer."
This is because of a third proviso attached to the state budget by legislators, which puts a cap on full-time virtual learning enrollment.
Known as proviso 1.103, it reads:
“For Fiscal Year 2021-22, school districts shall be permitted to offer a virtual education program for up to 5% of each student population based on the most recent 135 day ADM count without impacting any state funding.”
Proviso 1.103 goes on to say:
“For every student participating in the virtual program above the five percent threshold, the school district will not receive 47.22% of the State per pupil funding provided to that district…”
Last year, Waller says GCS had 23,000 students enrolled in full-time virtual education. Five percent of that would be right around 3,700 students.
“Having any type of flexibility taken away from us is a little frustrating… And it’s disconcerting to be quite honest with you," he remarked, referencing how he believes lawmakers have put them in a tight spot.
Kimbrell sees it differently.
“We want to make sure kids are in the classroom, that they are getting face-to-face in-person instruction," he emphasized, “that we are not shutting down schools again and allowing everything to be a permanent virtual classroom.“
Waller says there’s no argument there, but also adds that he’s worried about health and safety.
“We to believe that in person face-to-face instruction is the best kind of education," he said. “It’s the reason we are all here; it’s how school is meant to be."
Kimbrell says he’s confident about safety in schools.
Waller says that he would like to be as well, but the unpredictability of COVID-19 and its variants that have been allowed proliferate, combined with the lack of precautions they are allowed to require, makes him nervous.
“Despite all of this, we are excited for the new school year, and will do our best to keep our kids safe and our schools sanitized,” he concluded.
FOX Carolina did also reach out to Governor Henry McMaster‘s office—to ask if the Governor would consider issuing an executive order to trump any of these provisos if COVID cases should spike in schools. So far, we have not received a response.
Waller says if it came to that, he is hopeful that the governor and state lawmakers would “make the right decision to save lives.”
