For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Valerie! She is a senior poodle at Carolina Poodle Rescue with special needs. She is a wonderful example of the great work done at CPR, and how no pet is left behind.
Here is what CPR wants you to know about this sweet girl:
Valerie was turned over to our sanctuary program after she developed disc disease and became a paraplegic. Her family knew they could not offer her the skilled nursing that she requires.
Valerie is sweet, happy and affectionate. She has physical needs we can meet with support from our sponsors. Among other things, we have to bring her food and water and express her bladder.
Valerie was initially unable to move any of her legs but now has movement in her front legs and can push up. As she grows stronger, we hope to outfit her in a wheelchair one day. Her first week she could not eat and we had to syringe food into her . That has changed now that she has front leg mobility and she can eat happily on her own.
Valerie is a normal dog mentally and emotionally trapped in a body that can no longer hear her mental cues to move. She is engaged with the world around her and seems happy now that she has lots of attention and lots of things to watch and observe. We think we can give her a happy life and she will continue to show some mobility improvement. While she will never be the bouncy little girl she was she has a lot of love to give and asks for little in return. We are enjoying accepting her life.
If you are interested in adopting her, just contact Carolina Poodle Rescue at carolinapoodlerescue.org
