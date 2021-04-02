ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Bring the family to Denver Downs Farm in Anderson for their annual Easter Egg hunt this weekend.
The Easter egg hunt will be held April 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Families with special needs will be able to hunt for eggs the same day beginning at 9:30 a.m. The other egg hunts are split up by age groups.
Families can spend a day at the farm seeing baby chicks and lambs, the jumping pillow, cow train, and giant "bouncy eggs."
Tickets are $10 per person in advance and $12 at the farm. For $5 a special hot dog lunch and Easter cookie decorating bar will be available.
The farm will also be open during Spring Break, April 5 - 10 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day.
For more information on Denver Downs Farm visit www.denverdownsfarm.com.
