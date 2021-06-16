CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Hubble Space Telescope has been hit with computer trouble. NASA said Wednesday that the orbiting observatory has been idle since Sunday, with all astronomical viewing halted.
That's when a computer that controls the science instruments shut down, possibly because of a bad memory board. Flight controllers tried to restart the computer Monday, but the same thing happened. They're now trying to switch to a backup memory unit.
Launched in 1990, Hubble is showing more and more signs of aging. NASA plans to launch Hubble's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.