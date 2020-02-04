Confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases top 20,000 as China marks deadliest day

A man wears a protective mask as he walks down the street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. The number of those who have died from the Wuhan coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, in China climbed to 361 and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and several others.