LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history.
In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as the consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role.
The wife of King George VI, who outlived him by 50 years, was loved as the Queen Mother.
Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, has worked to emerge from the shadow of his immensely popular first wife, Diana.
Prince William's wife, Kate, is also working hard to build a role for herself with royal duties and charity work.
More news: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.