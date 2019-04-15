Sunshine builds into the southeast over the next few days, starting with cooler than average conditions to start the week but warming up fast ahead of the next rain chances.
This morning starts chilly and breezy with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. A few passing clouds linger for now, but will clear to a fully sunny sky before midday. Highs reach 68 for the Upstate, and near 60 in western NC, which is 5-8 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
The wind calms from the afternoon into the evening, leaving a much chillier night ahead. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid-40s Upstate, and upper 30 in western NC. Prepare to bundle up, and protect any plants in the ground.
A nice rebound of temperatures comes throughout the day on Tuesday, reaching the low to mid-70s with a calm to light breeze, and it warms up even more midweek. Highs Wednesday settle back into the 70s and lower 80s. Both days should bring almost full sunshine.
Clouds begin to build on Thursday afternoon, but most of the day will remain dry. Expect a small chance for passing rain or a brief storm Thursday evening, becoming more widespread overnight.
Widespread rain and storms linger on Friday, with spotty rain and breezy conditions on Saturday. Luckily, sunshine should return for Sunday to salvage some of your weekend plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.