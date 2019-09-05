RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina’s governor said Thursday morning a tornado from Hurricane Dorian had already touched down in the state and the major threat ahead is flooding.
“The message is this: Get to safety,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference. “Don’t let your guard down.”
Cooper said conditions in eastern NC are degrading rapidly as Dorian moves up South Carolina’s coast and toward North Carolina.
Cooper said a tornado touched down in Brunswick County.
Tornadoes were also reported in Carolina Shores and near Wilmington.
MORE: Possible tornado damage in Myrtle Beach as tornado watches continue along SC, NC coastline
Coopers said hundreds of thousands of people expected to lose power during the storm.
Flash flooding is also a major concern.
“The majority of deaths from hurricanes are from flooding,” Cooper warned.
The governor reminded people not to drive past barricades or on flooded roads.
“Turn around don’t drown,” Cooper urged.
More than 50 shelters open in North Carolina and more than 1,000 people were in those shelters Thursday morning
45 school districts were also closed and five more were closing early.
Cooper said anyone who wants to help by providing time or resources can go to www.nc.gov/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.