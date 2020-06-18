GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- As Greenville County continues to be labeled a coronavirus hotspot, only a handful of cases have been confirmed at the Detention Center, according to county officials.
In other places jails themselves have been deemed hotspots. Greenville County assistant county administrator John Vandermosten told Fox Carolina News in an email statement there have been four confirmed cases at the Detention Center.
One of those cases was an inmate, who Vandermosten said was diagnosed in May. The others were staff members.
Vandermosten said they plan to continue following their new protocols to make sure there's not a spike in cases.
All incoming detainees go through a health screening, Vandermosten said.
"The detainee is then placed in a mask and booked into the Detention Center," Vandermosten said. "After the booking process is complete the detainee is sent to a separate observation housing unit for 14 days."
If the detainee doesn't show any symptoms of COVID-19 in that window, they'll be moved to the general population.
If an inmate shows signs of the virus, Vandermosten said they are moved to isolation and tested through an outside contract service.
All inmates are supplied with masks and cleaning supplies, according to Vandermosten.
