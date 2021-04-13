Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Athens City-County Health Department Director of Nursing, Crystal Jones, 52, loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being made available to residents. (Photo by Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials in Georgia and in a county in North Carolina have paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a recommendation to pause it came from the CDC and FDA. 

The CDC and FDA reviewed data that involved 6 U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and low levels of blood platelets, they made the recommendation to pause the vaccine in a joint statement.

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced today they are pausing the vaccine until further notice. 

The Jackson County Department of Public Health in North Carolina announced today they will also pause administering the vaccine until more information is provided. As a result, the vaccine drive thru clinic scheduled on Thursday, April 15 is canceled. 

