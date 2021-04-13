(FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials in Georgia and in a county in North Carolina have paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a recommendation to pause it came from the CDC and FDA.
The CDC and FDA reviewed data that involved 6 U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and low levels of blood platelets, they made the recommendation to pause the vaccine in a joint statement.
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced today they are pausing the vaccine until further notice.
The Jackson County Department of Public Health in North Carolina announced today they will also pause administering the vaccine until more information is provided. As a result, the vaccine drive thru clinic scheduled on Thursday, April 15 is canceled.
MORE NEWS: CDC and FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.