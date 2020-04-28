ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Meals on Wheels Anderson and Southern Way Catering are teaming up to handout thousands meals to seniors in need.
This is the first week of a six-week initiative to help keep seniors -- people 60 years and older -- feed during the pandemic. The two groups plan to hand out 5,000 meals each week, according to a press release.
A donor, who has not been named yet, is funding the work, which is part of the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program.
In order to receive a meal you must:
- Must be a senior citizen (60+) or taking the meal to a senior citizen and be a resident of Anderson County
- Must provide name, address and phone number at pick-up
- Only two meal packs allowed per car (10 individual meals)
- Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week
- Each individual must show a state issued ID. If you are picking up a meal for a senior resident, please have their ID with you
This week's meal distribution sites are:
Tuesday, April 28 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Anderson Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Anderson, South Carolina
Tuesday, April 28 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Pendleton First Baptist, 351 S. Broad Street, Pendleton, South Carolina
Thursday, April 30 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Homeland Park Water Company, 3231 D L Drive, Anderson, South Carolina
Thursday, April 30 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Piedmont Shopping Center, 900 Block of Anderson Road, Powdersville, South Carolina
Saturday, May 2 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Belton Honea Path High School, 11000 Belton Honea Path Highway, Honea Path, South Carolina
Saturday, May 2 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Iva Town Square, 103 East Jackson Street, Iva, South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.