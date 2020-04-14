RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state now has over 5,000 reported COVID-19 cases, and more than 100 deaths.
As of 11 a.m. on April 14, North Carolina had 5,024 individuals who've tested positive for the virus in 93 counties.
108 people have unfortunately passed away as a result of coronavirus.
NCDHHS says they've completed 65,039 tests in state and commercial laboratories and participating hospitals. 418 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment for the virus.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of cases, with 993 and 14 deaths.
For all coronavirus-related information in the state of North Carolina, including updated numbers, click here.
