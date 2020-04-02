In Easley, 5 Point Church is just one of several upstate ministries providing food to families in need.
The church is serving dozens of people twice a week on Tuesday nights and Thursday from 11:30am-1pm. It is located at our church 1039 S. Pendleton St. Easley.
All you need if a proof of your address and report cards for each of the children in the home to show how many people are in your home. If you are homeless, you just make that known to the people here at the church and they will help.
Lesa Howard, director of the food pantry, says, "We are all in the same boat. Nothing is a surprise right now because God knew all of this is going to happen. Pride can’t get in our way; it is about community. It’s about doing what we are supposed to do. That is our greatest commission… to love one another and love your neighbor like yourself."
They hope to show their love through continuing to run their food pantry for people in need right now.... With the covid 19 pandemic closing businesses and causing layoffs, as a church they want to help keep food on many tables.
This is made possible by donations shipped directly to their doors using Amazon or dropped off as well.
"I think it says that people are getting back to what it is supposed to be in that is looking out for one another. Those who are able to be generous are doing so and those who can’t are just getting to reap the reward," says Howard.
They say thanks to donations, they can reach families outside of Easley. While the donations keep coming, and the need keeps growing, they will keep working to help as many people as possible.
Howard says, "I don’t have to fear. I just have to be obedient and that has helped. Just continuing to remember that I am just here to do God's work. This is His ministry and I am his hands and his feet. "
They say they are so grateful for the continued support.
If you have questions about this service, you can visit the church's website as well.
