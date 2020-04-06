GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Emergency Management said that 100 health care providers and first responders in the area submitted their samples to a new drive-thru testing site for coronavirus the week of March 30.
Officials say of those 100 individuals, eight tested positive for the virus.
The drive-thru collection site is a DHEC, SC Upstate Health Care Coalition, and volunteer organizations' collaboration.
The coalition covers 11 Upstate counties:
- Cherokee
- Union
- Spartanburg
- Greenville
- Laurens
- Pickens
- Oconee
- Anderson
- Abbeville
- Greenwood
- McCormick
The drive-thru collection site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
