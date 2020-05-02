(FOX Carolina) - Some of your favorite local restaurants will be opening their patios on Monday after the Governor McMaster's latest announcement.
You will soon no longer have to eat every meal at home.
With the lifting of the stay at home order, restaurants are allowed to broaden their operations.
It will be very different at each establishment as they say they are building individualized plans for their space and to keep their customers safe.
Ali Saifi, owner of Pomegranate On Main, says, "the coronavirus is something that we are the most concerned about, not only with our health but as well as our businesses. It appears to be a fine line – how much do you want to risk one way or another? I think to open up the patio and the outside seating is a slow movement towards one direction toward building out business back."
For Pomegranate On Main owner, he says he is ready to safely open back up because they took a big hit with the loss of business and his choice not to fire any of his staff members, but he believes some of the changes made over the last few weeks are here to stay.
"We have evolved we have been spending a lot of time and technology on delivery and pick ups and I think that is what you were going to find out is going to be the future of our industry," says Saifi.
And at Bat Daddy's on Woodruff, they are preparing to open Monday as well.
Bad Daddy’s CEO Ryan Zink believes, "everybody who comes back to work as a server definitely understands that the health of our guests and the safety of our guests is our first priority."
They plan to do that with more cleaning, disposable menus, and health screens for the staff.
Zink says, "We also understand those who are not ready and we respect that decision. We continue to offer delivery and carry out."
Over at Fox Croft, they are building their plan to open slowly to make sure they follow the restrictions based on the size of their location.
James Alford, Fox Croft, says, "We are all trying to adapt to the guidelines that the state has said to the space that we have and impose our own restrictions and our own sort of got lost to make the most sense for our space because everyone space is drastically different."
Fox Croft won't be opening on Monday, but in the near future.
"We are kind of setting precedents as we go. We are hopeful that it is definitely going to be a good thing," says Alford.
Downtown Spartanburg will soon get excitement with patrons at restaurants.
FOX Carolina stopped by Delaney’s Irish Pub to see how they are preparing for increased business. The PR Manager, Kevin Ashcraft, says all staff will wear face masks and gloves. There will also be signs through the restaurants reminding people if they are coughing or have a fever to self isolate.
“We will be sanitizing every table and chair every time it gets turned over, wiping down all menus, single use utensils,” said Ashcraft
Make sure you check your favorite restaurants website for any changes that they have made to operation to keep you safe.
