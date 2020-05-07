TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It can be disturbing when a lot of law enforcement officers show up at your home, but the only crime a special girl in Taylors committed Thursday? Getting a year older.
The daughter of fallen SCHP patrolman Daniel Rebman turned seven years old today, but couldn't have a party as usual because of COVID-19. But it didn't stop troopers and other law enforcement officers from surprising her with a special birthday parade at her home. And of course, it was complete with lights and sirens, all from nearly 100 cars filling the streets to wave at her. A K-9 officer affectionately named Rebman also made an appearance!
"Its an unusual difficult time for birthdays you know with all of the social distancing that's been going on and when you've had a loss like my daughter has had its even harder and so for his comrades and brothers and first responder family to show up and let us know we're not alone just means a lot", said Michelle Rebman, the trooper's widow.
Trooper Rebman was killed in the line of duty in 2017. His patrol car was struck by another vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.
SCHP says they want to make sure through it all, Rebman's wife and three children know they always have the family's back.
"It's just such an important thing for those children to understand that dad may not be here but shes got a bunch of huge extended family in blue that no matter what, we're always going to be there to support her throughout her life and all of her siblings," said Sergeant Bill Rhyne with SCHP.
