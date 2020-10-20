GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Thousands of people have died in nursing homes from COVID-19 this year.
According to a new report released from AARP, South Carolina tops the list for the country's death rate. The numbers are based off of deaths per 100 residents in a recent four week window ending on September 9, 2020.
Behind the gates of Shepherd's Care Assisted Living are some tough soldiers.
"They've see the Depression, and wars, they've handling this a lot better than you or I would," Eric Thompson said.
Thompson is the administrator at the facility. He said the facility has been fortunate to not have had any COVID-19 cases among their residents.
According to AARP, they are considered very lucky.
"Just so we understand the numbers, senior residents account for 1% of our population in South Carolina. Yet residences in nursing homes account for 41% of all deaths due to COVID," Nikki Hutchison said.
Hutchison works for AARP.
"We want to be the first in a lot of things but for deaths in nursing homes due to COVID related, that’s not where we wanna be," Hutchison said.
AARP reports 84,000 nursing home residents and staff have died from COVID-19 across the nation. More than 1,300 are in South Carolina.
"We practice distancing so when we were in a room together were quite a ways we still have activities," Laura Pratt, a resident said.
AARP is blowing the whistle saying it believes more measures could be in put in place statewide to make these cases go down. The company wants DHEC and the governor to made aware of the alarming trend. They suggest more PPE being equally dispersed and suggest testing before allowing visitors into the nursing homes.
