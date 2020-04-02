ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville Area Medical Center says three new cases of COVID-19 bring the positive total to eight, but reports most of the tests it has conducted so far have turned out negative.
In an update Thursday evening, AAMC says they've completed 151 virus tests, and 120 of those have tested negative. There are still 23 results pending.
The three new positive cases brings the total treated at AAMC to eight, but two of those are from outside of Abbeville County, which keeps the current positive caseload in the county to six. AAMC notes this is because the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) tracks positive cases by an individual's county of residence.
AAMC did not indicate the counties of residence for those two cases.
