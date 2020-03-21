ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Abbeville County School District says they're switching gears on meal delivery amidst the spread of the coronavirus.
ACSD announced on their Facebook page Friday that the district will start providing five breakfasts and five lunches for students to take home beginning Monday, March 23. Those meals are intended for five days of consumption, or one school week.
You can pick up the meals from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- Wright MS
- Cherokee Trail ES
- Diamond Hill ES
- John C. Calhoun ES
Parents must bring students with them. Students include those 18 years of age and under and special needs students 21 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.