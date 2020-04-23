COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has now launched a new task force dedicated to the safe re-opening of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it includes voices from the Upstate.
Starting Thursday, 30 professionals representing different areas will join the governor in Columbia to figure out how to get the state back on track. His hope: that the task force will help South Carolina recover faster than any other state in the U.S.
This team is made up of mayors, CEOs, law enforcement leaders, and more. And on Thursday, those voices will be at the same table.
One of those voices is Mike Hamlet, the senior pastor of First Baptist Church North Spartanburg. There's a lot he's seen in his 35 years of preaching, but this is something unlike anything he's faced.
"Today, I have talked with a small businessman, today, we just welcomed a man out of the hospital in our church who has survived the virus," Hamlet told us. "All of us together, we're saying over and over, 'I've never seen anything like this before'."
He wishes we weren't at this point, but the writing is on the wall.
Hamlet's cohorts on the task force include Richland County sheriff Leon Lott and Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO Lou Kennedy. Lott says first responders like him and his deputies are among those facing the virus head-on.
"Law enforcement is always a dangerous job and now we have added danger on top of it," he said.
Kennedy says him serving on this task force isn't just another day of meetings; it's a duty he has to uphold.
"It's not just a job, it's what I should be doing to help my fellow South Carolinians," he says.
That's a mindset Lott agrees with, especially considering that the state's citizens, all of whom they serve in one way or another already, are counting on them to lead the way.
"We can't have thousands of thousands of people there but we have someone representing them," Lott said.
Each person on the accelerateSC task force is bringing their own ideas to the table. For Kennedy, his expertise in pharmaceuticals is angling his pitch.
"Testing, testing, testing and fast! That really is the way to get to the bottom line of what can open and what can get started and ramped up," he says. "We're making all but 2 percent of the nebulizer solutions for every Walgreens, CVS and Walmart and hospitals in America. all of that is coming out South Carolina."
Hamlet says regardless of angle, all solutions need to answer one question: what works best to help South Carolina? He also says their actions on anything demand prayerful consideration.
"Let’s make the best decisions and do the best thing we can for people, today. And do it one at a time and in our case saying 'Lord we’re trusting you as we go'."
