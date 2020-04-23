(FOX Carolina) - The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina has filed a lawsuit, asking for an emergency injunction to get hundreds of inmates released from prison during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit names Governor Henry McMaster, state corrections director Bryan Stirling, and the SC Board of Pardons and Paroles as defendants in the case. The ACLU says that South Carolina state leaders failed to take action in light of the pandemic to reduce prison populations, allow for social distancing, implement a “rational” testing protocol, and provide treatment for people with serious medical issues. The ACLU also says in its suit “As of April 19, 2020, the South Carolina Department of Corrections (“SCDC”) has reported that 35 SCDC employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one of those employees has died.” The ACLU also claims sick prison staff can mean absenteeism and understaffing, and that “public health experts recommend the rapid release from custody of people most vulnerable to COVID-19.”

The ACLU is calling for the following classes of prisoners to be released from prisons in South Carolina:

Inmates over 50 who are not a threat to the community.

Inmates with serious underlying medical conditions that put them at risk for serious harm or death from COVID-19, or who are eligible for medical furlough or medical parole.

Inmates with serious disabilities or conditions with an inability to maintain good hygiene or take medications as directed.

Inmates within 6 months of release who qualify for home detention.

Inmates eligible for parole who have been disciplinary free for the past year.

Inmates in custody for technical violations of parole or probation.

We reached out to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services, who said they could not comment on pending litigation. They did, however, refer us to the following statement released before the lawsuit was filed:

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons are working to ensure the timely release of inmates while developing technological solutions to resume hearings. Since April 1, the Agency has released a total of 202 inmates to its various supervision programs. 60 of those inmates were released to Parole Supervision; and the Board has agreed to modify parole conditions for approximately 30 additional inmates, who were originally ordered to attend the Addictions Treatment Unit (ATU). Due to the staffing limitations in the ATU, the Board has decided to replace the condition for ATU with Substance Abuse Counseling, upon release. This could clear the way for the release of conditionally-paroled inmates who were ordered to complete the program and have remained disciplinary-free since their hearing. The Agency and the Board are working to find the best solutions to ensure that inmates are considered for parole in a timely and safe manner for all involved. SCDPPPS remains committed to this task as a part of our core mission.

We have also reached out to Gov. McMaster’s office and the South Carolina Department of Corrections for comment, but have not received a response.