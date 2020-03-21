HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - AdventHealth Hendersonville announced Saturday evening the healthcare system is restricting visitation at all locations in western North Carolina.
“Last week we implemented stricter restrictions for visitors to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure. But we now must limit all visitors to protect our patients, physicians and team members, and greater community,” said Jimm Bunch, AdventHealth Hendersonville President and CEO. “This is a decision we reached with the full support of our Chief of Staff, Jeffrey Coston, DO and our leadership team. I want to thank our community in advance for understanding the need for this increased measure for your safety."
Exceptions are made for OB patients in The Baby Place, who may have one adult support person with them. There are also allowances for pediatric patients to have one adult with them, and for extenuating circumstances such as imminent end-of-life.
Visitors who are sick will not be allowed to enter the hospital unless they are seeking personal medical care.
Patients and their loved ones are encouraged to maintain contact with video and phone calls.
