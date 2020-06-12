GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rossy Bedoya, an advocate and community leader For Greenville’s Hispanic community, says there’s no way to sugarcoat it.
“My community is suffering a lot,” she said.
30% of Greenville’s Hispanic community or suffering from the effects of COVID-19 right now, and it’s having a trickle down effect.
“They can’t pay the rent,” Bedoya said. “They can’t put food on the table because they are not receiving money.”
She says a variety of reasons, including large families, tradesmen in vocational day jobs, and the need to rush back to those jobs for money to survive, are all playing their part.
“You have to follow the instructions of the professionals,“ she urged. “You have to follow the instructions of the doctors.“
That’s why she’s employed in her community to listen and be more aware.
“You don’t have to think that this is nothing or it will pass,“ she added. “You have to be responsible. Please.“
But for many it’s not that simple.
“We know that many in the Hispanic community are facing language access limitations and are struggling to get Access to information in a timely manner,” said Sara Montero, a communications and marketing director with Greenville’s Hispanic Alliance.
Montero says this information is critical to adapting to changing circumstances and staying safe. That’s why they were trying to bridge the gap on places like their website.
“We have created a page for English speakers to help Spanish-speaking clients, or people they serve, and one in Spanish entirely for them to navigate."
Bedoya adds – they are doing more of the same at the grassroots level.
“We are, all together, with the leaders of the Hispanic community, with several organizations, with several churches, working to help these people in need,” she said.
She says education is the most important tool here, and has published several lists on social media of places for community can turn to.
“There are a lot of resources for our community,“ she explained. “Call us; we are going to be ready to help you."
