RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina governor Roy Cooper announced a new executive order Saturday that shuts down all K-12 schools for two weeks and enforces bans on gatherings of more than 100 people.
The executive order comes days after Cooper issued non-binding guidance to venues to postpone events. However, Cooper chastised venues in the state for not following the guidance, opening his speech with the rebuke. The ban on gatherings does not include airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and spaces where people may be in transit. Office environments, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores are also excluded.
Cooper acknowledged the impact that school closures would impact students, faculty, and staff in schools across North Carolina. The closures are slated to begin Monday, March 16, and officials lined up with Cooper announced plans to work with stakeholders to coordinate food, childcare, and other resources at local levels.
Per the NCDHHS website, there are a total of 23 cases in North Carolina. While no cases have been reported in western NC, there is one presumptive positive case being monitored in Mecklenburg County and another in neighboring Cabarrus County.
“We do not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach. These are hard decisions but they are necessary so we can learn more about the virus,” Cooper said. “We do not want any regrets in the rearview mirror, and I am guided by one objective – doing what we must to keep people from getting sick and to make sure that those who do can get excellent care."
WESTERN NC SCHOOL DISTRICTS SHIFT GEARS
Asheville City Schools responded to the closure during Cooper's press conference, announcing that at-home learning and food distribution sites would open on Tuesday, March 17. March 16 will become an optional workday for staff, and elementary students will use at-home learning packets to complete assignments. Secondary students are instructed to use district-provided devices to complete assignments via Canvas.
. @NC_Governor has proactively made the decision to close all public school districts across the state beginning this Monday, March 16th - Monday, March 30th.Our at-home learning & food distribution sites will open on Tuesday, March 17th. Read More @ https://t.co/q9cs6QjN71 pic.twitter.com/lBfgrpxlKL— Asheville City Schools (@AVLCitySchools) March 14, 2020
Right now, the district is planning to return to normal on March 31, but are planning to adjust if necessary.
Buncombe County Schools announced their own measures for the closures. Monday March 16 will be a regular day for employees, including teachers' assistants, unless someone is sick. Nutrition employees will also be reporting in, and all communication will happen via email. Bus drivers will have separate communication.
BCS will also activate Virtual Days for classes, and parents are urged to check their email and have their children check student email as well for assignments and upcoming lessons. BCS will get devices to students who did not bring devices home on Friday and will share details on how that will work out soon.
Additionally, BCS will provide food pick-up stations for breakfast and lunch at the following schools:
Oakley Elementary
Johnston Elementary
Emma Elementary
West Buncombe Elementary
Hominy Valley Elementary
Pisgah Elementary
Owen High School
Black Mountain Primary
Weaverville Elementary
North Windy Ridge Intermediate
Estes Elementary
Yellow buses will be used to deliver food to higher population areas of the BCS district that are area eligible. Expect an update on this Sunday.
Hendersonville County Public Schools also detailed their plans amidst the two-week closure. March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 will be optional teacher workdays, and the Learn From Home model will activate on Wednesday, March 18. Details on the model will be sent to families on Tuesday.
The model will involved both virtual learning and/or take-home coursework, depending on students' grade level and internet connectivity.
So far, HCPS has not set a date to return to normal classes. Leaders plan on determining that at a later date. Additionally, plans for community meals are being finalized and will be conveyed via phone message alerts, letters to families, staff emails, website postings, social media, and media advisories.
