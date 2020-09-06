CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University will require students to be tested for the novel coronavirus as the fall semester progresses as the university says nearly 400 new cases of the virus were reported this week.

In a blog post this past week, university president James Clements said that off-campus students would see aggressive testing over the next two weeks, before in-person classes begin on September 21. Clements promised that the university would share more details about locations and procedures for ongoing testing statewide over the next few days. On-campus residents still need to arrive on campus with a negative test result dated within 10 days of arrival. Meanwhile, all students will see testing requirements that will persist through the semester.

For the week of August 30 through September 5, the university saw 373 new COVID-19 cases on campus, from both students and employees. Of the 2,504 virus tests conducted that week, the university saw a percent positive rate at 14.9%.

Looking at the data from a cumulative standpoint, the university has conducted 12,328 tests, with 782 returning positive, leading to a percent positive rate overall at 6.3%.

Clements says delaying the start of in-person instruction "provided the University valuable time to devise the necessary testing, contact tracing, quarantine/isolation and other protocols necessary to give us a good chance of success," while also allowing Clemson to learn from other universities. He also notes that a small number of students needed to be relocated from assigned on-campus residences to other locations to free up appropriate quarantine space. Relocations will not affect first-year students, and individual students are being contacted with details.

Clements also notes that even when students are back on campus, instruction will shift to a hybrid model, with about two-thirds of courses having an in-person component. All courses are also being delivered online. Students who wish to take all courses online can sign up here.

For more details on the university's response to COVID-19, click here.