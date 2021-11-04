GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has responded to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) private employer vaccine mandate.
“This is garbage and it’s unconstitutional so we will be fighting it. OSHA does not have the authority for this kind of mandate,” said Wilson.
The Biden administration said Thursday that the vaccine applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors begins January 4.
Employees that fall into these categories will either need to be fully vaccinated, have two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Vaccinations for every employee have nothing to do with OSHA’s regulation of workplace safety. The President is flouting the rule of law to engage in federal overreach at its worst. He has little regard for the constitutional liberties of our citizens," said Wilson.
Wilson said South Carolina plans to join other states in filing a lawsuit to stop the regulations.
