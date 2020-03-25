SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Parks Department announced Wednesday that all of their playgrounds and outdoor fitness centers will be closed until further notice.
The temporary closures will go into effect March 26.
Department officials say that, following CDC guidelines, high-touch areas should be avoided as the nation navigates the coronavirus outbreak.
Parks and trails will remain open for the time being.
"We encourage everyone to be safe and practice social distancing while enjoying them!" the department said.
MORE NEWS:
Buncombe County issues "Stay Home Stay Safe" order requiring people to stay in their homes
Abbeville Co. closes public facilities, limits hours at garbage convenience centers as 2 more people test positive for coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.