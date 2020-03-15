SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) As the state of South Carolina anticipates an announcement from Governor McMaster concerning temporarily closing state schools, Spartanburg County School District officials say their schools will be closed for the next few weeks.
A release from the districts says that the closure will begin March 16 through the end of the scheduled Spring Break. They have released a tentative return date of April 6.
While students are asked not to attend school, faculty and staff members who are not sick, already on approved leaves, or considered high-risk for coronavirus will be reporting to work March 16 for a teacher workday.
Any students or parents who need to pick up backpacks, personal items, technology devices, educational materials or medications can do so on Monday, March 16 from 7:30 a.m. through 3 p.m.
District officials say they'll be providing more information and guidance at a later date, and will continue to provide updates throughout the closure.
All updates can be found on district websites.
MORE NEWS:
DHEC reports six new coronavirus cases in SC; statewide total is 19
After NC gov. shuts down K-12 schools for two weeks, WNC schools activate distance learning plans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.