ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced that their coronavirus caseload has risen to nearly 5,000.
The department mentions that the surge in reported cases is in part due to additional labs reporting to them, and also improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories.
As of 11:30 a.m. on April 1, health officials say there are 4,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia. 952 people are currently hospitalized, while 193 people have unfortunately passed away.
Fulton County continues to see the largest number of cases with 624. They are followed by Dougherty County, which has 480, and Dekalb County with 365.
