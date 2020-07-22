– Since the coronavirus pandemic started, we’ve seen items like tissue and paper towels fly off the shelves. Even a shortage on coin currency has people concerned.
Now, another layer – aluminum can shortage.
National reports have surfaced stating this is a problem for beer drinkers and producers. Those companies who produce beer on a larger scale are seeing less keg production and more retail packaging.
Due to COVID-19 and restrictions across the country, more people are choosing to enjoy their libations at home.
FOX Carolina stopped by RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg to see if this problem has landed at their taps.
“It hasn’t affected us yet. We order in pretty large bulk.,” said Benjamin Sanders, a manager. “So, we’ll have supplies for the next few months, so we haven’t seen that shortage yet.”
They don’t expect this to be a problem for the brewery because they order aluminum cans in bulk – 30k to 40k at once.
Right now, this issue is in the early stages, which could take more time to see a local impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.